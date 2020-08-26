Wednesday August 26, 2020 – Fosun Pharma, a Chinese pharmaceutical company, has donated Antimalarial drugs worth Ksh73 billion to Kenya’s Ministry of Health (MoH).

Speaking outside Afya House, Health CAS Rashid Aman acknowledged receiving the sizeable donation.

“We are grateful to FOSUN PHARMA of China for donating an Antimalarial drug to the Ministry worth Ksh73 Billion.”

“The drug is an Artesunate injection 60mg for treatment of severe malaria, a life-threatening condition,” he stated

The gift package consists of 400,000 vials of the injectable drug.

According to MoH, the quantity of the drug can treat an estimated 70,000 patients diagnosed with severe malaria.

He further revealed that health facilities had, prior the pandemic, been treating about 300,000 people for malaria every week.

However, since the Covid-19 pandemic struck, the number has reduced to about 100,000 weekly treatments for serious malaria cases.

“I appeal to Kenyans, whenever one develops malaria symptoms which are similar to Covid-19, present yourselves for medical attention at our various health facilities.”

“Failure to do so, could lead to severe malaria which may lead to death,” CAS Rashid cautioned.

The donation came amid a nationwide outcry over a Covid-19 scandal that has rocked the MoH to its core.

On the same day, hundreds of protesters in Mombasa braved teargas canisters as they took to the streets and called for the individuals involved in the Ksh 43 billion scandal to be held accountable.

A donation from Chinese billionaire Jack Ma is among consignments that were allegedly smuggled out of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and reportedly sold off to Tanzania.

