Wednesday, August 26, 2020 – Betty Kyallo’s younger sister, Mercy, has caused a stir on social media after she shared semi-nude pictures of herself on Instagram.

In the racy photos, Mercy, who is celebrating turning 28, posed topless with just a headcloth draping over her boobs.

The curvy lass went on to explain that she’s paying homage toHatshepsut, one of the most successful female pharaohs in Egyptian dynasty.

While sharing the photos she wrote:

“It’s our time now Kings & Queens,”

“In homage to King Hatshepsut. Defying odds of Her time.”

See the photos below.











The Kenyan DAILY POST