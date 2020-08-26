Wednesday, August 26, 2020 – This awesome video of a mother-daughter dance off is going viral on social media.

The duo have wowed Netizens with their amazing dance moves and infectious smiles.

However, majority of people are having trouble identifying the mother and the daughter as they look like twins.

The fact that they wore almost-matching outfits made it even more difficult to tell them apart.

Some Netizens pointed out that maybe the mother gave birth when she was quite young but it turns out she’s actually 45 only that she’s super fit and works out regularly.

While sharing the video on twitter, the sexy lady using the handle @Phennymabala captioned it:

“So my mom and I decided to hop onto JunkPark vibezzz.”

The video has so far been seen by over half million people and counting.

Watch the video and some reactions below.

So my mom and I decided to hop onto JunkPark vibezzz 😂 pic.twitter.com/z8RshA1mWc — Le bad bad (@Phennymabala) August 24, 2020











The Kenyan DAILY POST