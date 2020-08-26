Wednesday August 26, 2020 – Police seeking to quell anti-corruption protests in Kabarnet, Baringo County, on Tuesday were forced to give up after being confronted by protesters.

The demonstrators, protesting against alleged theft of Covid-19 billions at the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA), had notified local police of the protest but received no response.

Soon after the protests began in the morning, officers descended on the scene sending demonstrators scampering in all directions.

They demanded to see the approval they had received for the protest.

However, one brave demonstrator went viral as he responded to the officers and informed them that they had been given notice and did not require permission to protest because the right to picket is enshrined in the Constitution.

He thanked the large group of officers for arriving to offer them security as they protested.

As he continued engaging the police, more protesters gathered, waving placards as they demanded answers.

The man told the officers that they were not out to cause chaos but only wanted answers on the expenditure of public funds.

“We want the crooks to be arrested.”

“We have come here to ask questions, you police officers are Kenyans like ourselves.”

“I want to tell the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).”

“As for the police here, we thank you for protecting us.”

“Continue doing it until the end of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he stated to loud cheers from fellow protesters.

The officers were forced to drive off, leaving the energetic demonstrators to continue with the protest.

An NTV exposé by Dennis Okari sparked widespread public outrage over Government corruption and sparked countrywide protests in several cities and towns.

Demonstrations over the management of Covid-19 funds have been witnessed in Nairobi, Kisumu, Mombasa and now Kabarnet.

