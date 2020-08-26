An upcoming hotel based in Naivasha, seeks to hire a highly competent, self-driven and result oriented Accountant.
Responsibilities
- Update financial records by reviewing and posting various General ledger journal entries with recent transactions and changes.
- Ensure prompt and proper recording of all financial transaction
- Create and implement internal control systems, both financial and otherwise.
- Prepare, verify and process invoices, and maintain creditor’s ledger
- Manage bank transactions including maintaining cashbooks, and reconciliations.
- Process payroll, disburse salaries, and maintain salaries thereof.
- Ensure statutory payments are processed and paid as per the statutory requirements, including NSSF, PAYE, NSSF, VAT, Income Tax, and other statutory levies.
- Prepare and submit financial reports including daily, weekly and quarterly operating reports as well as annual financial statements
- Verify all payment records,
- Implement recommendations by the external auditors
Requirements
- Degree in business related areas.
- Holder of CPA 4 and above.
- At least 3 years’ experience of accounting in a busy hotel environment
- Working knowledge of at least one accounting software.
Application Process
If you are interested and meet the above requirements, send your cover letter, CV, certificates and other testimonials to info@skillsglobal.co.ke quoting the job title on the email subject (Hotel Accountant-Naivasha) on or before to 31st August 2020.
Only candidates short-listed for an interview will be contacted.