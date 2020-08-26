An upcoming hotel based in Naivasha, seeks to hire a highly competent, self-driven and result oriented Accountant.

Responsibilities

  • Update financial records by reviewing and posting various General ledger journal entries with recent transactions and changes.
  • Ensure prompt and proper recording of all financial transaction
  • Create and implement internal control systems, both financial and otherwise.
  • Prepare, verify and process invoices, and maintain creditor’s ledger
  • Manage bank transactions including maintaining cashbooks, and reconciliations.
  • Process payroll, disburse salaries, and maintain salaries thereof.
  • Ensure statutory payments are processed and paid as per the statutory requirements, including NSSF, PAYE, NSSF, VAT, Income Tax, and other statutory levies.
  • Prepare and submit financial reports including daily, weekly and quarterly operating reports as well as annual financial statements
  • Verify all payment records,
  • Implement recommendations by the external auditors

Requirements

  • Degree in business related areas.
  • Holder of CPA 4 and above.
  • At least 3 years’ experience of accounting in a busy hotel environment
  • Working knowledge of at least one accounting software.

Application Process

If you are interested and meet the above requirements, send your cover letter, CV, certificates and other testimonials to info@skillsglobal.co.ke quoting the job title on the email subject (Hotel Accountant-Naivasha) on or before to 31st August 2020.

Only candidates short-listed for an interview will be contacted.

