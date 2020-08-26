An upcoming hotel based in Naivasha, seeks to hire a highly competent, self-driven and result oriented Accountant.

Responsibilities

Update financial records by reviewing and posting various General ledger journal entries with recent transactions and changes.

Ensure prompt and proper recording of all financial transaction

Create and implement internal control systems, both financial and otherwise.

Prepare, verify and process invoices, and maintain creditor’s ledger

Manage bank transactions including maintaining cashbooks, and reconciliations.

Process payroll, disburse salaries, and maintain salaries thereof.

Ensure statutory payments are processed and paid as per the statutory requirements, including NSSF, PAYE, NSSF, VAT, Income Tax, and other statutory levies.

Prepare and submit financial reports including daily, weekly and quarterly operating reports as well as annual financial statements

Verify all payment records,

Implement recommendations by the external auditors

Requirements

Degree in business related areas.

Holder of CPA 4 and above.

At least 3 years’ experience of accounting in a busy hotel environment

Working knowledge of at least one accounting software.

Application Process

If you are interested and meet the above requirements, send your cover letter, CV, certificates and other testimonials to info@skillsglobal.co.ke quoting the job title on the email subject (Hotel Accountant-Naivasha) on or before to 31st August 2020.

Only candidates short-listed for an interview will be contacted.