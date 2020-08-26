Wednesday, August 26, 2020 – A 45 year old businessman in Lurambi, Kakamega County, has shocked Kenyans after hedemolished his three houses and vowed to relocate to another town after a 28 year old neighbour impregnated his 21 year old daughter.

The businessman identified as Geoffrey Mushila said that he was miffed after his daughter, Irene Adema, conceived for the guy identified as Zablon Madela because he feels the youthful man will not accord him the respect he deserves as his father-in-law

“I have decided to bring down my houses because I am angered by that man’s decision to elope with my daughter. Where am I relocating to? I do not know,” said Mushila.

“I own several businesses here, which include posho mills, a retail shop and several tuk tuks.”

“I was committed to taking good care of my family. My daughter, however, got pregnant and when I inquired who was responsible for the pregnancy, she said it was a neighbour’s son.”

“I was disappointed.”

“The youthful man responsible for her pregnancy said he was ready to marry my daughter.”

“The man knows me well.”

“He is an electrician, who did the wiring in my house.”

“He accessed my bedroom, saw my bed, saw my wife’s underwear, he stepped on my bed while doing his job.”

“How do you expect such a person to respect me as his father-in-law?” the angry businessman wondered.

“I recently met him walking around in a vest.”

“Surely, a father-in-law should not be seeing his son-in-law dressed in such a manner publicly?”

“He should be displaying his chest and biceps to my daughter, not me.

“I must relocate so that he and I do not meet casually on a daily basis,” Mushila asserted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST