Murang’a County Government

Advertisement of Vacancies in Murang’a County Government

Murang’a County Public Service Board wishes to recruit competent and qualified persons to fill the following position:

Administration Officer II

Job Group ‘J’

3 Posts

Duties and Responsibilities

Planning of office accommodation and layout;

Facilitating transport and travelling services;

Maintaining and updating furniture and office equipment inventory;

Ensuring payment of utility bills;

Facilitating movement of assets;

Facilitating general maintenance of building and furniture;

Facilitating logistics for meetings, conferences and other specific events;

Collecting and collating data on developmental activities;

Providing input in organizing public participation awareness at the local level.

Requirements for Appointment

Degree in any of the following disciplines:- Public Administration, Business Administration/Management, Community Development, Supply chain, Trade, economics, Marketing, ICT or any other relevant qualification from a recognized Institution;

Certificate in computer applications from a recognized Institution

How to Apply

Application forms can be accessed at HERE.

Applications should be sent via email to psb@muranga.go.ke

OR hand delivered to the County Public Service Board offices

on or before close of business on 4th September 2020

in a sealed envelope addressed to:

The Secretary

Murang’a County Public Service Board

P.O. Box 52-10200

Murang’a

Applicants from other Counties are encouraged to apply.

Any form of canvassing shall lead to automatic disqualification.

Women, minorities and persons living with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to produce their original identity cards, academic and professional certificates, testimonials, clearance and other relevant documents in support of their applications.

Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.

Murang’a County Government is an equal opportunity employer