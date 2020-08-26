Wednesday, 26 August 2020 – As detectives continue to investigate the death of the late fraudster Kevin Omwenga, who died last week on Friday under controversial circumstances, this 22 minute CCTV footage has exposed Robert Ouko Obodo, the main suspect, badly.

Ouko told detectives that Omwenga shot himself accidentally while handing over a gun that he had given him to show off to a woman but if you look at CCTV footage, there’s more than meets the eye.

It looks like Ouko was on a mission to kill Omwenga.

He was restless the moment he stepped into Omwenga’s house.

He kept going out and coming in.

At some point, you can see him rushing to the basement to hide a gun that was used to kill Omwenga and trying to wipe blood from his clothes.

Watch the 22 minute CCTV footage obtained by DCI detectives from the scene of crime.

The Kenyan DAILY POST