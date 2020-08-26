Murang’a County Government

Advertisement of Vacancies in Murang’a County Government

Murang’a County Public Service Board wishes to recruit competent and qualified persons to fill the following position:

Assistant Agricultural Officer I

Job Group ‘K’

4 Posts

Duties and Responsibilities

Implementation of farm business plans through analysis of various enterprises

Monitor and advise on adoption of agricultural technologies

Promotion and development of agribusiness activities

Requirements for Appointment

Diploma in any of the following disciplines:- Agriculture, food technology, Agriculture and home economics, Agriculture education, horticulture or any other relevant and equivalent qualification from a recognized qualification

Three (3) years’ experience in a similar position or working with horticultural farmers groups in any field will be an added advantage

Having attended an agricultural seminar/ training will be an advantage

Certificate in computer applications from a recognized Institution

Terms of Service: Contract

Salary: As prescribed by SRC

Assistant Agricultural Officer II

Job Group ‘J’

6 Posts

Duties and Responsibilities

Coordinate and supervise agricultural activities

Organize broad based surveys

Compile reports

Oversee the implementation of agricultural community based actions plans

Requirements for Appointment

Diploma in any of the following disciplines:- Agriculture, food technology, Agriculture and home economics, Agriculture education, horticulture or any other relevant and equivalent qualification from a recognized qualification

Two (2) years’ experience in a similar position or working with horticultural farmers groups in any field will be an added advantage

Having attended an agricultural seminar/ training will be an advantage

Certificate in computer applications from a recognized Institution

Terms of Service: Contract

Salary: As prescribed by SRC

How to Apply

Application forms can be accessed at HERE.

Applications should be sent via email to psb@muranga.go.ke

OR hand delivered to the County Public Service Board offices

on or before close of business on 4th September 2020

in a sealed envelope addressed to:

The Secretary

Murang’a County Public Service Board

P.O. Box 52-10200

Murang’a

Applicants from other Counties are encouraged to apply.

Any form of canvassing shall lead to automatic disqualification.

Women, minorities and persons living with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to produce their original identity cards, academic and professional certificates, testimonials, clearance and other relevant documents in support of their applications.

Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.

Murang’a County Government is an equal opportunity employer