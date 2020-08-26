Murang’a County Government
Advertisement of Vacancies in Murang’a County Government
Murang’a County Public Service Board wishes to recruit competent and qualified persons to fill the following position:
Assistant Agricultural Officer I
Job Group ‘K’
4 Posts
Duties and Responsibilities
- Implementation of farm business plans through analysis of various enterprises
- Monitor and advise on adoption of agricultural technologies
- Promotion and development of agribusiness activities
Requirements for Appointment
- Diploma in any of the following disciplines:- Agriculture, food technology, Agriculture and home economics, Agriculture education, horticulture or any other relevant and equivalent qualification from a recognized qualification
- Three (3) years’ experience in a similar position or working with horticultural farmers groups in any field will be an added advantage
- Having attended an agricultural seminar/ training will be an advantage
- Certificate in computer applications from a recognized Institution
Terms of Service: Contract
Salary: As prescribed by SRC
Assistant Agricultural Officer II
Job Group ‘J’
6 Posts
Duties and Responsibilities
- Coordinate and supervise agricultural activities
- Organize broad based surveys
- Compile reports
- Oversee the implementation of agricultural community based actions plans
Requirements for Appointment
- Diploma in any of the following disciplines:- Agriculture, food technology, Agriculture and home economics, Agriculture education, horticulture or any other relevant and equivalent qualification from a recognized qualification
- Two (2) years’ experience in a similar position or working with horticultural farmers groups in any field will be an added advantage
- Having attended an agricultural seminar/ training will be an advantage
- Certificate in computer applications from a recognized Institution
Terms of Service: Contract
Salary: As prescribed by SRC
How to Apply
Application forms can be accessed at HERE.
Applications should be sent via email to psb@muranga.go.ke
OR hand delivered to the County Public Service Board offices
on or before close of business on 4th September 2020
in a sealed envelope addressed to:
The Secretary
Murang’a County Public Service Board
P.O. Box 52-10200
Murang’a
Applicants from other Counties are encouraged to apply.
Any form of canvassing shall lead to automatic disqualification.
Women, minorities and persons living with disabilities are encouraged to apply.
Shortlisted candidates will be required to produce their original identity cards, academic and professional certificates, testimonials, clearance and other relevant documents in support of their applications.
Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.
Murang’a County Government is an equal opportunity employer