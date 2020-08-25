Tuesday August 25, 2020 – Fresh details have emerged over how Ministry of Health officials played ping pong games with Personal Protection Equipment and medical kits donated by Alibaba founder and Chinese philanthropist, Jack Ma.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the donations that arrived in the country in March have never been distributed and they are still lying in MoH warehouses in Nairobi.

A source said 12 positive airway pressure (PAP) kits that arrived in the country on March 24 are yet to be distributed.

PAP is a mode of respiratory ventilation meant to assist a patient with breathing difficulties.

Out of 81 infrared thermometers that arrived in the country, only 24 have been distributed.

The 24 were given to AMREF doctors and were not given to doctors at Mbagathi or Kenyatta Hospitals which were the main isolation centres in the country.

These revelations come as multiple investigative agencies in the country continue with investigations into how Jack Ma’s donations were sold to Tanzania by senior Government officials.

The Kenyan DAILY POST