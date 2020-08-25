Tuesday August 25, 2020 – Bar owners have appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to reopen pubs and restaurants citing massive losses since their closure.

Uhuru is expected to address the nation on Thursday, August 27th, upon the expiry of the 30-day period of the Covid-19 containment measures.

Speaking to the media yesterday, Pubs, Entertainment and Restaurants Association of Kenya (PERAK) Executive Officer, Eunice Annam, urged Uhuru to reopen bars in order to give them a lifeline.

“We appeal to the President, the reason being ever since the pandemic started our businesses were affected and now we have bills to pay like rent and we also had stock which has since expired.”

“We really urge the Government to open up bars, there are some protocols that the Ministry of Health had issued for us to reopen which we complied with but we were shocked by the decision to close,” she explained.

Uhuru ordered the closure of bars on July 27th and fired a warning to anyone found in breach of the directive.

Covid-19 cases in the country have been on a steady decline with the country recording 193 cases on Monday, August 24th.

However, we should not celebrate yet.

Health CAS Rashid Aman said that the drop was tied to a shortage in testing reagents.

