Tuesday August 25, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is under pressure to lift curfews and open up the country for business.

This follows the flattening of the Covid19 curve, something that has seen fewer and fewer cases being reported.

Speaking on Tuesday, Education CS George Magoha hinted about the resumption of learning before January 2021 due to the Covid19 trend.

“You’re aware the virus is starting to look like it is going to stagnate…we’re saying, should the situation change, we shall be ready and willing to look at the scenario once again in the interest of our children,” Magoha stated in reference to the reopening of schools on January 2021.

On Friday, August 21st, Kenya recorded 322 cases out of 4,470 samples (7.2% positivity rate), on Saturday, August 22, she recorded a 6.2% positivity rate with 355 cases out of 5,274 samples.

On Sunday, August 23, a 5.8% positivity rate was recorded with 246 cases out of 4,197 samples and on Monday, August 24, 193 cases were recorded out of 3,381 samples (5.7%).

According to the World Health Organisation, for a country to announce that its curve has flattened, it needs to record a 5% positivity rate for 14 days consistently.

Kenyans are divided, with some urging Kenyatta to reduce measures such as the night curfew (from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m) and also reopen bars and allow matatus to operate normally, while others opposed these calls.

The Kenyan DAILY POST