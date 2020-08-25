Tuesday, August 25, 2020 – Two people died on the spot on Tuesday afternoon after the car they were travelling in veered off the road at Kitengela junction

The driver of the vehicle was speeding and the impact of the crash reduced the car into a shell.

Such fatal road crashes have become common recently raising concerns among Kenyans.

Last week, two people died on the spot and one person sustained serious injuries after the car they were travelling in veered off the road and plunged into River Gucha in Nyamira County.

See the photos below.







The Kenyan DAILY POST