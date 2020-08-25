Tuesday, August 25, 2020 – During his time in the White House, President Barack Obama enjoyed hanging around kids.

There are several awe-inspiring photos of Obama playing and goofing with kids at the White House that made him one of the coolest Presidents the US has ever had.

On the contrary, his successor, Donald Trump, is not that likeable by kids if this photo going viral on social media is anything to go by.

The photo shows a terrified girl posing with Trump leaving Netizens wondering if she was forced to take the photo with him.

The photo below speaks volumes!

The Kenyan DAILY POST