Tuesday August 25, 2020 – Political analyst, Tony Gachoka, has revealed how former presidential hopeful, Peter Kenneth, and former Gatanga MP, David Murathe, joined together to loot billions of shillings meant for fighting COVID 19.

In a series of posts over the weekend, Gachoka claimed that Kenneth and Murathe orchestrated a procurement scheme in which Kenneth was to provide the funding.

The former KTN Pointblank host also revealed that Kenneth had agreed with a bank that will finance the Sh 4.5 billion tender to supply Personal Protective Equipment to the Kenya Medical Supply Agency (KEMSA).

Gachoka went further to describe Murathe as the biggest liability to President Uhuru Kenyatta

But in a quick rejoinder, Peter Kenneth dismissed Gachoka’s claims that he was linked to a bank that agreed to finance the shady deals.

“I do not do business with the government out of principle.”

“I do not run a bank.”

“He is saying I financed the deal and again saying it was cancelled?”

“From what I have seen, I am being dragged into his wars with other people,” Kenneth stated.

Murathe also dismissed Gachoka’s claim saying that he is jealous of him because he is rich.

