Title: Teller

Location: Suswa Branch

Job Description

Reporting to the Branch Manager the job holder is responsible for providing exceptional Customer service including efficient and accurate transaction processing.

Responsibilities

Receive cash/cheques for deposit, verify amounts and check accuracy of deposit slips.

Examine cheques endorsement and to verify other information i.e. dates, bank names, identify people receiving payment and authenticity of the documents.

Maintains adequate cash within insurance limit in their tills.

Maintain a level of confidentiality with all information obtained.

Sending and receiving funds through international money transfer systems, m-pesa, point of sale (pos) western union and money gram.

Posting microfinance group contributions

Paying customers using payment vouchers

Marketing and cross selling of Sacco product and services.

Liaises with superiors to detect and report all suspicious cases of fraud and forgeries.

Represent the SACCO in a manner that maintains and expands positive relations with all customers, potential customers and co – workers.

Answer customer inquiries and refer customers to the proper service area for issues that cannot be resolved at teller point.

Enter customers’ transaction into the computer to record transactions and issue computer generated receipts, refunds.

Count currencies and cheques received by hand or using the counting machine in order to prepare them for deposits/withdrawal or return to Branch Manager

Balance currency/cheques in cashier till at the end of the day and prepare tellers cash certificate of the day.

Any other duties that may be assigned by Management.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in a business-related field

CPA 1

Must be computer literate

Strong interpersonal skills with excellent communication and presentation skills

Ability to focus and execute on defined projects, with the potential to grow the business

A person of integrity, team player and have effective communication skills.

How to apply

If you believe you can clearly demonstrate your abilities to meet the above criteria, Kindly send your CV and cover letter detailing your experience and qualifications for the job and address it to hr@k-unity.co.ke . All applications should be made on or before Saturday 29th August 2020, please clearly indicate on the email subject the position for which you are applying for.