Exciting Career Opportunities in Manufacturing

Our client, a leading composite manufacturer is in the process of filling up various technical positions within their factory.

Stores Assistant

Location: Nairobi

The ideal candidate should have the following:

  • A Degree / Diploma in Stores Management, Purchasing and Supplies in addition to formal education.
  • Not less than three (3) years experience in a busy Store in a corporate or manufacturing organization.
  • Good communicator, self-driven and result oriented, energetic and ability to work with minimum supervision.
  • High levels of integrity and alertness.

Application Procedure

If you meet the criteria for any of the above roles and are interested in making a meaningful Career move in the rewarding manufacturing sector, apply by submitting your CV in confidence to:

The Recruiter,
Esquire Consultants.
P.O Box 76883-00620,
Nairobi.

Via recruit@esquireconsultants.co.ke and kindly indicate current and expected salary in your application subject line or CV.

Please Note:

  • Closing date for applications is Friday 28th August 2020.
  • Shortlisting will be carried out on a rolling/ongoing basis.
  • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
  • Our client is an equal opportunity employer.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply