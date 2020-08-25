Exciting Career Opportunities in Manufacturing

Our client, a leading composite manufacturer is in the process of filling up various technical positions within their factory.

Stores Assistant

Location: Nairobi

The ideal candidate should have the following:

A Degree / Diploma in Stores Management, Purchasing and Supplies in addition to formal education.

Not less than three (3) years experience in a busy Store in a corporate or manufacturing organization.

Good communicator, self-driven and result oriented, energetic and ability to work with minimum supervision.

High levels of integrity and alertness.

Application Procedure

If you meet the criteria for any of the above roles and are interested in making a meaningful Career move in the rewarding manufacturing sector, apply by submitting your CV in confidence to:

The Recruiter,

Esquire Consultants.

P.O Box 76883-00620,

Nairobi.

Via recruit@esquireconsultants.co.ke and kindly indicate current and expected salary in your application subject line or CV.

Please Note: