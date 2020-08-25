Exciting Career Opportunities in Manufacturing
Our client, a leading composite manufacturer is in the process of filling up various technical positions within their factory.
Stores Assistant
Location: Nairobi
The ideal candidate should have the following:
- A Degree / Diploma in Stores Management, Purchasing and Supplies in addition to formal education.
- Not less than three (3) years experience in a busy Store in a corporate or manufacturing organization.
- Good communicator, self-driven and result oriented, energetic and ability to work with minimum supervision.
- High levels of integrity and alertness.
Application Procedure
If you meet the criteria for any of the above roles and are interested in making a meaningful Career move in the rewarding manufacturing sector, apply by submitting your CV in confidence to:
The Recruiter,
Esquire Consultants.
P.O Box 76883-00620,
Nairobi.
Via recruit@esquireconsultants.co.ke and kindly indicate current and expected salary in your application subject line or CV.
Please Note:
- Closing date for applications is Friday 28th August 2020.
- Shortlisting will be carried out on a rolling/ongoing basis.
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
- Our client is an equal opportunity employer.