Tuesday, August 25, 2020 – A senior police officer from Tana River County has died while receiving treatment in hospital hours after collapsing in his house.

Alfred Jillo, the Gamba Police Station Deputy OCS, is said to have collapsed in his house and suffered head injuries.

The wife informed his colleague who rushed him to the Garsen Health Centre where he was attended to and discharged.

However, his condition deteriorated after returning to his house and the wife was forced to rush him back to the hospital again.

He was later referred to the Malindi Sub-county Hospital where he passed on while receiving treatment.

Confirming the incident, Tana River County Police Commander, Fredrick Ochieng, said that a postmortem will be conducted to establish the cause of his death.

This comes three weeks after Bondo OCPD, Antony Wafula, died after being admitted to hospital with breathing problems.

The police boss is reported to have returned his children to Nairobi after the partial lockdown that was imposed in the city was lifted

Samples picked from the late officer’s body were taken to the KEMRI lab in Kisumu for testing and it emerged that he succumbed to Covid-19.

The Kenyan DAILY POST