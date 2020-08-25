Tuesday, August 25, 2020 – A mother has been condemned after she was caught on camera using her little daughter to steal from strangers.

In the video, the shameless woman is seen instructing her daughter to tip-toe and steal a hand bag that belongs to a woman who was waiting to be served in a restaurant.

The little girl did as instructed by her mother and made away with the hand-bag that the woman had placed under the table.

From the look of things, it’s something this young girl has perfected after being trained by her mother.

Watch video.

