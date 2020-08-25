Tuesday, August 25, 2020 – Austin Chimano, the talented vocalist and member of Kenya’s award winning boys’ band, Sauti Sol, has opened up about his struggles growing up an introvert.

Speaking on the Engage Talk platform on You Tube, Chimano disclosed that he did not have many friends while growing up stating that he felt he was an ‘awkward child’

“Growing up I felt like an awkward child, making friends felt like a laborious task.”

“I felt like it was something I could do without.”

“I just loved watching other kids play,” he said

He went on to narrate that his main focus was always getting good grades in order to go to a good university.

However, he said getting to university also did not bring him much fulfillment as he often felt out of place.

The diminutive singer, who is endowed with a powerful voice, added that the greatest fulfillment he has ever gotten is when Sauti Sol’s music career started picking up.

This comes days after Chimano flaunted his Mzungu boyfriend on social media to end long running rumors about his sexuality.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST