Tuesday August 25, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has projected himself as an outsider in Government while heaping blame on President Uhuru Kenyatta for every failure in the Executive.

The DP has also trained his guns on Uhuru’s handshake partner, Raila Odinga, claiming that the ODM leader agreed to a ceasefire with the Government in order to loot.

For the first time since he and Uhuru formed their Government in 2013, Ruto has publicly admitted to corruption in Government, saying Covid-19 funds have been squandered.

Similar sentiments were shared by his ally, Caleb Kositany, who is the Soy MP.

According to Kositany, the handshake between Uhuru and Raila was all about deal-cutting and nothing for the ordinary Kenyans.

He noted that the DP will continue being bold in the coming days to expose graft in Government without fear or favour, saying the handshake was masterminded to abet corruption.

“The handshake was about deal-cutting.”

“It had nothing to do with the interests of Kenyans.”

“They have been telling lies to attack the DP but the truth has now come out that they are the lords of corruption,” he said.

