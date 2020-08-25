Tuesday August 25, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto is not leaving anything to chance as he fights to hold on to the vote-rich Mt. Kenya voting bloc ahead of 2022.

To achieve his Presidential ambitions, Ruto has dispatched his troops led by Gatundu MP Moses Kuria, Kimani Ichungwa, Rigathi Gachagua and Mithika Linturi to help him marshal all shuttles plying Mt. Kenya routes to spread his message.

“The Saccos were apparently reached out through Moses Kuria, Kimani Ichungwa, Rigathi Gachagua and Mithika Linturi.”

“The Saccos chairpersons are also set to meet Ruto to roll out the branding of Matatus with the DP’s image,” a source revealed.

Ruto wants Mt. Kenya matatus branded with his image with the caption of ‘Our best bet in 2022’.

The DP and his advisers believe that the move will be a game changer because more than half of public transport vehicles in Central Kenya will throw their weight behind Ruto, something that may upset President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

