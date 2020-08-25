Tuesday August 25, 2020 – Renowned political analyst, Javas Bigambo, has given his two cents on Deputy President William Ruto’s latest outburst against President Uhuru Kenyatta and his corrupt Government.

According to Bigambo, Ruto’s latest flare-ups are meant to send signals that he is not interested in Uhuru’s endorsement in 2022.

“Ruto is emboldened to chart his own political path.”

“He is determined to move on with his politics and wants to use every opportunity to prove all graft claims against him have always been stage-managed,” Bigambo said.

He noted that now that Ruto is outside Government as he claimed, he is making it clear that despite his exit, the President’s administration continues to abet corruption at all levels.

“He is chiding the President on matters corruption.”

“He is saying that even with the handshake, corruption is unabated,” he said.

