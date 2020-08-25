Tuesday August 25, 2020 – Constitutional lawyer PLO Lumumba has vehemently opposed the reintroduction of the position of Prime Minister that is being advocated for by President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, through their Building Bridges Initiative.

Speaking yesterday as the country approaches the 10th anniversary of the promulgation of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, Lumumba laughed off the idea, saying that introducing a Prime Minister’s post will not help solve the problem of a tumultuous election period.

“I do not think having a Prime Minister will solve our problem.”

“I think our problem lies in our political culture, not the presidential system or parliamentary system.”

“Our problem is ethnicisation of our politics,” he observed.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Kericho Senator, Aaron Cheruiyot, who was of the opinion that the expansion of the Executive was constitutionalizing tribalism.

“This clamour is always about the five top communities.”

“What happens to the others?” he stated.

On the other hand, National Assembly Speaker, Justin Muturi, supported the idea of bringing back the PM’s position.

He opined that an expanded Executive will help ease the tension witnessed during elections.

“I think because of the kind of tension a presidential election tends to arouse in the country, let’s tinker with it; some hybrid-President, Prime Minister.”

“I think it would reduce the tension that we see during election time,” he stated.

