Tuesday, 25 August 2020 – Around 2012, former KTN Straight Up host, Tero Mdee, quit media and got married to controversial Tanzanian Prophet, Hesbon Kisamo, the founder of Calvary Temple Church in Arusha.

When Tero ditched her thriving media job, she was at the top of her career.

But the controversial prophet brainwashed her, prompting her to go back to her country and become a pastor’s wife.

Tero’s marriage with Prophet Kisamo, a well known womanizer in Tanzania, was opposed by even her parents.

But she went ahead and married the man of God and changed her name to Nancy Kisamo.

The former sexy TV host is now a Minister of the Gospel.

She has been married to prophet Kisamo for close to a decade and if the photos below are to be believed, they seem to be happily married.



























The Kenyan DAILY POST