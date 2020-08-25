DASE Limited wishes to recruit qualified personnel to fill the following position.

Job Vacancy: Personal Assistant

Job Description

Manage and maintain files, records, and correspondence with clients

Manage diaries and organize meetings and appointments

Liaise with staff, suppliers and clients

Create client job cards and update records ensuring accuracy and validity of information

Help prepare business reports and customer presentations

Conduct client follow ups

Required Competencies

Can effectively use MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint

Typing Speed of at least 30wpm

Can work long hours and under pressure

Application Process:

Interested persons should send their application, CV and relevant academic and professional certificates to hr@dasecreation.com before 31st August 2020