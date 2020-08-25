DASE Limited wishes to recruit qualified personnel to fill the following position.

Job Vacancy: Personal Assistant

Job Description

  • Manage and maintain files, records, and correspondence with clients
  • Manage diaries and organize meetings and appointments
  • Liaise with staff, suppliers and clients
  • Create client job cards and update records ensuring accuracy and validity of information
  • Help prepare business reports and customer presentations
  • Conduct client follow ups

Required Competencies

  • Can effectively use MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint
  • Typing Speed of at least 30wpm
  • Can work long hours and under pressure

Application Process:

Interested persons should send their application, CV and relevant academic and professional certificates to hr@dasecreation.com before 31st August 2020

