DASE Limited wishes to recruit qualified personnel to fill the following position.
Job Vacancy: Personal Assistant
Job Description
- Manage and maintain files, records, and correspondence with clients
- Manage diaries and organize meetings and appointments
- Liaise with staff, suppliers and clients
- Create client job cards and update records ensuring accuracy and validity of information
- Help prepare business reports and customer presentations
- Conduct client follow ups
Required Competencies
- Can effectively use MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint
- Typing Speed of at least 30wpm
- Can work long hours and under pressure
Application Process:
Interested persons should send their application, CV and relevant academic and professional certificates to hr@dasecreation.com before 31st August 2020