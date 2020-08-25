Tuesday August 25, 2020 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) chairman, John Mbadi, has said MPs should not keep quiet when they see their colleagues in the Senate being arrested.

Speaking on Tuesday during the Third Leadership Retreat of House Leadership held at Ole Sereni Hotel, Mbadi, who is also the National Assembly’s Minority Leader, said that if they do not condemn the arrests, the same thing may equally happen to them.

“When we see Senators being harassed and arbitrarily arrested, we should not keep quiet as it could also happen to us.”

“We must condemn such acts regardless of our political persuasions,” Mbadi said.

The lawmaker was referring to last week’s arrest of Senators Cleophas Malala (Kakamega), Christopher Lang’at (Bomet) and Steve Leleg’we of Samburu.

The three were arrested on August 17th and released later, a move which saw the Senate’s Special Sitting to debate the Third Basis Revenue Formula adjourned.

The meeting was attended by the National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, Majority Leader Amos Kimunya and the House Committee Chairs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST