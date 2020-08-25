Tuesday August 25, 2020 – As the country approaches the 10th anniversary of the promulgation of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, several politicians have voiced their concerns over the proposed appointment of MPs to Cabinet.

This comes as a Cabinet reshuffle looms after President Uhuru Kenyatta sent his CSs on leave for 11 days to allow him time to reorganize his Government.

Speaking on this issue, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, made it known that he is opposed to having Members of Parliament serve the Executive arm in the Cabinet.

“This will re-introduce inequalities in constituencies where the ministers will come from as it was in the past.”

“It also deals a blow to the principle of separation of powers,” Murkomen stated.

On his part, ANC Leader, Musalia Mudavadi, stated that the final say in the changes in the constitution should lie with the Kenyan people.

In his view, the political class should not push their selfish agenda that will negatively affect the masses.

The Kenyan DAILY POST