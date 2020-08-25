Tuesday, 25 August 2020 – Talented Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has flaunted her hot bikini body to prove that apart from having massive talent and powerful vocals, she is also blessed with million dollar curves.

The mellow voiced singer, who has churned countless hits and headlined international shows, rocked a tiny swimsuit while enjoying a cool breeze and announced that she will drop her new album on August 28th.

Members of Team Mafisi concentrated on her banging body rather than the news that she is dropping an album, and flooded her timeline with lustful comments.

Tiwa is such a goddess.

