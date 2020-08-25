Tuesday August 25, 2020 – Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to learn how to deal with the theft of Covid19 billions from the Somalia Government.

On Monday, a Somali court sentenced four Government officials to jail for having a hand in the theft of public funds meant for the Covid-19 emergency response.

The Banadir Regional Court, which covers crimes committed in Mogadishu and surrounding locations, found the four guilty following a case that drew public scrutiny in the use of the funds.

Court documents released on Monday did not indicate how much each of them stole but the Ministry of Health said in April that between $42,000 and $45,000 had been spent in unclear circumstances.

Following the sentencing, Martha Karua lauded Somalia for making such a bold decision in dealing with Covid19 thieves and urged the Kenyan Government to emulate them in dealing with Covid19 billionaires in Kenya.

This is what Martha Karua stated.

