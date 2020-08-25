Tuesday August 25, 2020 – An outspoken Luhya MP has offered NTV’s investigative reporter, Dennis Okari, Sh 500,000 to cater for his legal fees after Megascope Healthcare Limited threatened to sue him over the Covid19 expose.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday, Kimilili MP, Didmus Barasa, said he has decided to offer the money to Okari to assist him with legal fees in case Megascope goes to court to sue him.

Barasa also commended the investigative piece by Okari, claiming that, after the exposé, Covid-19 cases being reported in the country have reduced.

“Because of his exposé, we have seen the numbers dropping from 600’s to 100’s, it means that he has foiled the business that was benefiting from the numbers going up.”

“I will send the money to him because I’m told some people have sued him so I want to lead Kenyans in standing with Okari for exposing the Covid-19 millionaires,” he said.

