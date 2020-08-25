Tuesday August 25, 2020 – Soy MP, Caleb Kositany, has said Deputy President William Ruto is a happy man because he will finally not be blamed for any graft in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government.

This is after he was edged out of Government and is now as good as a spectator in his own Government.

“In the past the DP has been labelled a thief.”

“It was almost becoming believable that the DP had everything to do with any corruption that happened in Government.”

“Now that they kicked him out, they should be ready to take responsibility,” Kositany said.

According to Kositany, the DP will continue being bold in the coming days to expose graft in Government without fear or favour saying the handshake was masterminded to abet corruption.

“The handshake was about deal-cutting.”

“It had nothing to do with the interests of Kenyans.”

“They have been telling lies to attack the DP but the truth has now come out that they are the lords of corruption,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST