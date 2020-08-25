Tuesday August 25, 2020 – Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Chief Executive Officer, Twalib Mbarak, has revealed why looters of Covid19 funds may walk free.

Speaking for the first time on the Covid-19 scandal which has drawn national interest, with foreign donors hatching punitive measures to force Kenya into conducting an investigation, the EACC boss stated that the suspects involved in the scandal which has put the Health Ministry (MOH) on the spotlight, will not be arrested any time soon, with the case set to drag on.

According to Mbarak, the case will take longer to solve because it involves several issues that need to be handled first.

His statement comes a few days after State House refuted reports that President Uhuru Kenyatta had ordered an investigation into the matter.

“This is a big and wide case that will take time to process.”

“The case has very many angles.”

“We want to establish whether these companies have a history and profile or whether they are briefcase entities,” Twalib stated.

Some of the issues include financial impropriety, disregard of procurement laws, creation of proxies and private firms by KEMSA to embezzle funds, inflation of prices and legality of firms involved in the scandal.

Kenya Medical Supplies Agency is under investigation for inflating prices of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and issuing tenders illegally.

Donations by philanthropist and Chinese Billionaire, Jack Ma, were also reportedly stolen and sold to the MoH at a high price.

The scandal has created divisions among the political elite with ODM leader, Raila Odinga, defending his party’s position on the issue.

This followed a war of words between ODM and DP William Ruto on the scandal.

The Kenyan DAILY POST