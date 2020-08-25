Tuesday, August 25, 2020 – Celebrity criminal Joseph Irungu, who is popularly known as Jowie, surprised Kenyans when he recently resurfaced with a different lifestyle.

The former male socialite and woman eater disclosed that he is now saved and married another lady after parting ways with Jacque Maribe.

When asked how they met, Jowie’s wife, Ella, said they met through divine intervention.

It’s now emerging that Jowie’s wife was previously married before she became a model.

Social media detectives have unearthed photos of her ex-husband, the man said to be the biological father of their daughter.

Jowie is eating left overs.

Here’s the biological father of the cute girl that Jowie has been going round in media interviews bragging to be the dad.







