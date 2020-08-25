Tuesday, August 25, 2020 – Deported lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has shared the names of criminals who were involved in the theft of billions meant to mitigate effect of coronavirus in the country.

According to a preliminary audit by Kenya Anti-Corruption Network, over Sh 43 billion may have been looted by senior Government officials including friends of the President and members of the First Family.

On Monday, Miguna, who was deported to Canada by President Uhuru Kenyatta for being a critic of his administration, revealed the names of COVID 19 billionaires.

The names are;

1. Uhuru Kenyatta

2. Ngina Kenyatta

3. Nyokabi Kenyatta

4. David Murathe

5. Peter Kenneth

6. Junet Mohamed

7. Samantha Ngina

8. Kathleen Kihanya

9. June Nduta

10. Richard Ngatia

Miguna even went further and shared their photos saying all the individuals in the murals are untouchable because Uhuru is their godfather.

Here are photos he shared.







