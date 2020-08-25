Job Advert: Graduate Trainee – HR

Are you interested in kick starting your career in HR?

Are you ambitious, go-getter and a focused individual?

We are seeking to recruit suitably qualified individuals to enter into our Graduate Trainee Program.

Requirements for the Graduate Trainee Program

Recent university graduates from recognized institutions with a minimum of Second class honours degree. Preferably in

Bachelor Degree in HR BCOM- HR Higher Diploma in HR

The candidates will have graduated no more than one (1) year prior to the date of application;

Proven passion/ interest in HR, People management, Employee & Industrial Relations relevant internships or attachments will be added advantage

Possession of excellent written & verbal communication skills.

How to Apply

If you are interested in working in a leading logistics company and are passionate about pursuing a career in the logistics industry, please submit your application with a detailed curriculum vitae, stating your qualifications and achievements and the names & addresses of three referees, together with copies of your academic and professional certificates and testimonials to careers@hrmconnection.com on or before 8th September 2020.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.