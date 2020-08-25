Tuesday, August 25, 202 0– Veteran politician and former Likoni Member of Parliament, Masoud Mwahima, is dead.

According to the politician’s family, Mwahima collapsed and died after suffering asthma complications at his Vyemani home in Likoni, Mombasa County.

He was 78-year old.

His son Jum said:

“We took him to hospital after he had complained of asthma yesterday (Sunday), and when we brought him back, he was okay,”

“Today (Monday) night when we were seated outside our home, we heard a long silence and when we went to check on him, he was dead,” he added.

Mwahima was first elected to Parliament in 2007/2008 on an ODM ticket and re-elected in 2013 until he left the party in 2016.

He contested the seat on a Jubilee Party ticket in the 2017 election, but lost to current MP, Mishi Mboko, of ODM.

Mwahima’s death comes days after former Changamwe MP, Ramadhan Kajembe, whom they served together in Parliament succumbed to Coronavirus related complications.

The Kenyan DAILY POST