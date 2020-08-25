Title: Finance Officer

Location: K-Unity Head Office

Job Description

Reporting to the Finance Manager the job holder will be tasked with posting to various accounts and ensuring that the data is accurate and ensuring all cheques are properly drawn and posted, preparing monthly financial statement, and undertaking various reconciliations.

Responsibilities

Posting of salaries, invoices, and other relevant transaction.

To ensure accuracy and accountability of all transactions.

Custodian of the trial balance of the assigned activities.

Preparing monthly financial statements and management reports.

Reconciling accounts, ledger & bank.

Preparing financial reports of the assigned activities.

Writing and booking of cheques.

Updating customer accounts & general ledger accounts where necessary.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in a business-related field and C.P.A (K).

Have at least 3 years of experience in a similar capacity.

Must be computer literate

Strong analytical skills.

Strong interpersonal skills with excellent communication and presentation skills, a person of integrity, team player and have effective communication skills.

How to apply

If you believe you can clearly demonstrate your abilities to meet the above criteria, Please send your CV and cover letter detailing your experience and qualifications for the job and address it to hr@k-unity.co.ke , also indicate your current and expected remuneration.

All applications should be made on or before Wednesday 26th August 2020, clearly indicate on the email subject the position for which you are applying for