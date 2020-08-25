Tuesday, August 25, 2020 – Schools in Kenya could re-open earlier than January 2021 due to the dwindling Covid-19 infections according to Education CS Prof George Magoha.

The tough-talking CS revealed on Tuesday that the Ministry will take another look at the school calendar should the rate of infection continue to go down.

“You’re aware the virus is starting to look like it is going to stagnate…we’re saying should the situation change, we shall be ready and willing to look at the scenario once again in the interest of our children,” he said.

“As far as the government is concerned, ours is to open the learning institutions like yesterday…the bottom-line is our children should be reasonably safe when they return. We’re doing everything possible including ensuring that water sources and sanitizers are available… we’re even in the process of providing masks where it’s possible.”

Schools have been closed since March when the first case of Covid-19 was reported in the country.

Last month, Magoha announced that the year has been lost and canceled the 2020 KCPE and KCSE.

This comes a day after the no-nonsense CS dismissed calls for re-opening of schools in Africa from the World Health Organization (WHO)

Speaking to the media, Magoha said: “Do you think it is our president and his government who have the interests of our children at heart or is it WHO and UNICEF?

“The same WHO is double-speaking, I am Magoha son of Magoha and you can take it to the bank.

“They have given us protocols which we must do (sic) but they think because we are Africans it’s okay we can ignore.

“Is someone trying to use us as guinea pigs or what?

“I think as far as I am concerned as a government we love our children.”

