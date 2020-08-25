Tuesday, August 25, 2020 – Unbothered Mike Oliver now claims that he is just enjoying his life after a section of Kenyan women called for his arrest, accusing him of misusing Kenyan ladies and treating them like sex objects.

The notorious Caucasian man, who has slept with multiple women and allegedly infected them with HIV, has posted a video entertaining a group of slay queens in a night club and questioned why Kenyan women are calling for his arrest.

‘Kenyan women, they want me arrested for spending my money? Or for having fun?’ he questioned.

Here is the video he shared.

