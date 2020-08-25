Tuesday August 25, 2020 – Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe, has dismissed allegations that he was one of the beneficiaries of COVID 19 tenders and that he was awarded a Sh 4 billion tender to supply Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the Kenya Medical Supply Agency (KEMSA).

There are some whispers within Kenya’s political circles that Murathe who is a close confidante of President Uhuru Kenyatta owns KILIG limited which was awarded the tender to supply PPEs in April.

However, in an interview with Citizen TV, Murathe who is also the former Gatanga MP said he doesn’t own a company known as Kilig and is not aware of any tender he was given at KEMSA.

“Which tender are you talking about?”

“I don’t own any company called KILIG and I am not aware of KEMSA tender,” Murathe said when asked about the controversial tender.

Murathe is among powerbrokers surrounding the President, many of who engage in corruption scandals because they enjoy State protection.

The Kenyan DAILY POST