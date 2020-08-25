Department: Strategy Innovation & Risk Management,
Division: Corporate Data Office,
Location/Work station: Head office Times Tower,
Job summary
- Responsible for data profiling analysis, superior design of generic rules driven data quality platform architectures as well data visualization components to support data stewards and data governance processes and procedures.
- Additionally the Data Quality Architect will be responsible for thorough analysis and implementation oversight leveraging metadata and data quality knowledge to provide meaningful insights to clients throughout the entire lifecycle of the project.
- Accountable for designing robust data architecture and solution to meet the business data management and analytics requirement.
Responsibilities
- Develop the vision for an ever-evolving Data Quality improvement strategy that not only satisfies current needs but can be easily adapted to future needs as new sources of data input and requirements for data output are identified
- Responsible for designing, testing, deploying, and documenting data quality procedures and their outputs
- Partner with data stewards to provide summary results of data quality analysis, which will be used to make decisions regarding how to measure business rules and quality of the data
- Identify the gap between business requirement and data architecture and propose solution to resolve or shorten the gap.
- Use data quality tooling to profile the data from business systems and 3rd party sources, define or confirm the definition of the metadata, cleanse and accurately check the quality of data, check for duplicate or redundant records, and provide information on how to proceed.
- Develop business rules and data quality standards
- Lead data migration activities including data cleansing, data creation, data conversion, issue resolution, and data validation
- Identify and leverage opportunities to continually improve the quality of data management systems, processes and standards
- Identify and source third party data sources required to enhance data quality
- Leverage existing and implement new technologies in the data quality management
- Engage and partner with third party vendors, IT and other parties as required
- Lead and develop teams to ensure data governance policies and practices are embedded throughout the institution
- Initiate programs that promoting data culture and literacy
- Communicate and Promote the Value of Data Assets
Qualifications
- A clear understanding of the Authority’s mandate, business systems and data management journey.
- Bachelor’s Degree (or equivalent) in Data science, Information Management, Computer Science, Engineering, Math or a related field
- Minimum of 3-5 years related experience in leading strategies, designing approaches and understanding technologies for Data Quality processes in large scale data management environments
- Strong knowledge of Data Quality improvement tools such as Informatica IDQ, Global IDs, Harte Hanks Trillium, and IBM Quality Stage
- Extensive experience with and success in managing projects from inception to production rollout and support.
Relevant work experience required
- At least 3-5 large scale data management and governance or DW/EDW/BI implementation projects experience for large institutions in the last 8 years (preferably as lead data architect).
Skills required
- Specialist knowledge of data governance Principles and practices
- Understanding of the principles of IT security and data protection Experience in project management
- Familiarity with Revenue collection practices and policies
- A good understanding of project management methodology
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Ability to liaise with staff at all levels across departments in KRA
- Strong analytical and problem solving skills
- Excellent writing skills, with the ability to create clear requirements, specifications and documentation
- Strong ability to communicate information, business process and system changes to both and a technical and nontechnical audience
- Ability to work under pressure and manage conflicting priorities
- Ability to work with technical and non technical staff
- Ability to develop people, skills in coaching, mentoring, and teaching on the job
- Skills at performance management, recognizing and rewarding performance and identifying development needs
- Effectiveness in building trust, respect and cooperation among teams
- Excellent problem solving skills to assist in issue resolution.