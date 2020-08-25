Tuesday, 25 August 2020 – A young man, who wanted to steal the show, was humiliated badly after his girlfriend rejected his proposal.

The man proposed to the lady in the streets hoping that she will say yes but things turned south so fast.

He went down on his knees like a gentlemen armed with a ring and after popping the big question, the lady said NO.

The weak man broke into tears after the lady rejected his proposal in public, prompting the crowd that had gathered around to beg her to accept the proposal.

Despite endless pleas from members of the public, the lady walked away and left her boyfriend high and dry.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST