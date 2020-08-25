Tuesday, August 25, 2020 – We live in a world where cheating in relationships has become the norm rather than the exception.

Men cheat, women cheat only that the latter are so good at it that they are rarely busted.

Despite cheating among men and women being prevalent, it is a deal breaker for many.

Few people can forgive a cheating partner but there are some who don’t see cheating as a big deal.

For instance, city socialite Huddah Monroe has sensationally claimed that she will never break up with a man for cheating.

The petite lass went on to state that the only people she can’t stand in her life are broke and stingy men.

Taking to Instagram, Huddah wrote:

“I will never break up with a man for cheating! LOL! Stingy, yes, I’m done. Day 1! Bye! Bye was nice to meet you”

Huddah also trashed the notion that men usually cheat on good women with women that are way below their social standing stating that men have ‘no type’

She wrote:

“Men cheat on good women with a girl who got a necklace from the Hair store that say ‘Bossy”

“LOL! She is Human too! High time women wake up, men have No Fuckin Type.”

“To a man every woman is beautiful, in her own way! Rich, poor, young, old calm your titties!”.

In a past post on Instagram, the socialite turned entrepreneur dished out profound advice to young ladies sleeping around with married men.

She disclosed that she witnessed how her mother suffered when her father cheated on her and would never want to see another woman go through what her mum went through.

“…I don’t date married men. These side chicks are a headache. You are out there blocking your own blessings. Cursing your own life. When you put tears on another woman. It also affects your wellbeing,” she wrote

