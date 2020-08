Tuesday, August 25, 2020 – A group of notorious women who have been stealing clothes and shoes from apartments al0ng Thika Road have been nabbed.

The shameless women entered an apartment at Thome Marurui behind Roysambu to steal, not knowing that CCTV cameras were recording them.

According to reports, the women unhang clothes from the cloth lines and steal shoes left outside.

Their faces were clearly caught on CCTV.

See photos.

















