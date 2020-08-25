Tuesday, August 25, 2020 – Citizen TV news anchor, Waihiga Mwaura, has taken to social media to celebrate his younger sister, Gathoni Mwaura, who has just graduated with a Masters Degree in Education from Derby University in the UK.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Gathoni graduated virtually.

Taking to Instagram, Waihigwa wrote:

“So proud of my beautiful talented baby sister @gathonimwaura who graduated virtually with an MSc Education from Derby University earlier today.

“What a journey it has been.

“May GOD bless your latter years far beyond anything you could ever have expected?”

Check out her photos below.

