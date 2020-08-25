Tuesday August 25, 2020 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, and Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, turned social media into a battlefield on Monday after they clashed over the controversial death of Nairobi based conman, Kevin Omwenga.

Omwenga was shot dead by his fellow conman, Robert Bodo, at Galana Suites in Kilimani, Nairobi.

Bodo shot Omwenga using a gun he took from Chris Obure, another conman.

The clash between Miguna and Owino started after the former linked the latter to the fatal shooting of Kevin Omwenga.

“Hooligan Babu Owino’s criminal partners Chris Obure and Robert Bodo gunned down Kevin Omwenga over fake gold deals yesterday. in Nairobi This was their 13th cold-blooded murder. But their PATRONS RailaOdinga, Fred Matiang’i, Moses Wetangula and Roda Omamo haven’t been arrested,” Miguna Miguna stated.

A tough talking Babu Owino clapped back telling Miguna Miguna to stop reasoning with his lower head.

“Miguna Miguna stop reasoning with your lower head, it has no brains,”Babu said.

