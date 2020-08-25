Job Title: Project Accountant – AgriFI Kenya Challenge Fund

Organisation: Self Help Africa

Department: Finance

Location: Kenya

Reports to: Head of Finance and Administration (HoFA), with a matrix reporting to the Team Leader

Benefits: 22 days annual leave, Medical Insurance, 10% Employer pension contribution and 25% leave allowance

Expected Travel: Periodic travel within Kenya required

Job Description

Self Help Africa (SHA) is an international NGO dedicated to the vision of an economically thriving and resilient rural Africa. We have 50 years of experience working with smallholder farmers, farmer associations, cooperatives and agribusinesses across Africa to help farmers grow and sell more food, improve diets, diversify incomes and make their livelihoods more sustainable and resilient to external shocks. SHA also builds awareness of issues affecting smallholders and represent their interests at policy and institutional level. SHA is currently implementing a portfolio of 32 projects in Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Burkina Faso, Togo, Malawi and Zambia, funded by a variety of institutional and private donors including USAID, the European Commission, Irish Aid and World Food Programme. In 2019, we supported 380,000 households, reaching 2.2 million people in rural communities across sub-Saharan Africa, and had a turnover of €33.3million.

SHA is a core member of The Gorta Group, alongside three social enterprise subsidiaries – TruTrade, which supports market access for small-holder farmers in the agricultural value-chain; Traidlinks, providing market-linkages to agri-business in East Africa; and Partner Africa, an ethical auditing and consultancy firm that operates across more than 40 countries in sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East.

Job Purpose: The purpose of the Project Accountant role will be to ensure checks and balances in accounting, reporting and disbursement of funds. S/He will provide financial management by ensuring accurate and timely recording of financial data, processing of transactions and monitoring programme costs against donor guidelines, preparing financial reports and building capacity of partners. S/He will maintain high standard of accounting and financial control to ensure compliance with EU regulations

Responsibilities

Financial and Grant Management

Responsible for routine financial accounting functions including processing and recording all transactions in line with Self Help Africa policies, EU accounting standards, and compliance to Kenyan legislation, ensuring timeliness, efficiency and completeness; Includes checking the accuracy and validity of documents such as Requisitions, LPOs, CBAs, delivery notes, invoices, contracts, payment vouchers and receipts

Verify the accounting records of the SMEs (partners) to ensure accurate financial reporting and compliance with donor requirements

Prepare a schedule to be used for posting all SMEs entries on PS Financials (PSF)

Prepare and update the SMEs disbursement schedule and monthly Anticipated Results

Review quarterly SME’s financial reports as per the period in the executed contracts, the matching fund commitment, assess the fund request and liaise with the Team Leader and Head of Finance for disbursement of funds

In liaison with the Team Leader and portfolio managers, reconcile with the SME’s on quarterly basis fund balances and related Key milestones

Initiate payment processing according to internal policies and procedures

Compile monthly anticipated results, variances, comments, and actions

Participate in the various Procurement processes

Participate in partner due diligence process

Participate in the review of partner business plans

Prepare the draft contracts for partners and consultants from time to time

Financial Planning and Budgeting

Map the project budget to the standard SHA nominal codes in PSF

In liaison with the Team Leader, finance and other programme staff align activity plans with grants agreements;

Participate in annual budgeting process

Initiate the process of annual budget amendments

Assist the programme staff with the development and/or review of the project’s activity budgets

Responsible for cash management of the project and monitoring disbursements of funds to grantees, partners, and suppliers.

Reporting and Compliance

Prepare partner consolidated reports on monthly and quarterly basis

On a monthly basis, prepare and update the Project reports as per donor template

On a monthly basis, contribute to the variance analysis of the Anticipated Results

Prepare reports for review by management upon partner expenditure verification visits

Prepare presentations for internal review meetings

Compile information for internal and external audits

Coordinate the expenditure verification exercise, special audits and respond to the audit issues raised, as well as monitor the implementation of the issues raised in the Management Letter

With support from the Head of Finance and Administration, lead the coordination of the annual audit of the SMEs and SHA Institutional Audit

Other Duties

Prepare monthly work plans and work-updates and share with the Team Leader and Head of Finance and Administration.

Active member of the Agrifi Task Team.

Any other duty that may be assigned from time to time.

Key Relationships

Internal

Team Leader

Portfolio Managers

Finance Officer and other Project Accountants

Other Country Finance and Administration staff

Other country programme staff

HQ Finance team

External

Staff from partner organisations both finance and programme staff

Service providers

Qualifications:

Must have a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting / Finance and should have certified qualification (CA, ACCA, CIMA, CPA) and preferably, be a member of a recognized professional accounting institute

Five years practical experience in Financial Accounting, at least three of which should be in grants management.

Proficient in Microsoft Office, spreadsheet applications and computerized accounting systems

Demonstrated financial advisory, operational and analytical skills including high level of organisational, problem solving and facilitation skills;

Demonstrated experience in donor fund projects, undertaking risk assessments, internal audits and/or assessing internal controls.

Results-orientated with excellent communication skills, as well as curiosity and initiative

Proactive and motivated with a strong commitment to Self Help Africa’s vision, mission and values

Attention to detail and the ability to produce timely and accurate reports

Ability to work as part of team across different cultures

Good analytical skills

Previous experience of managing USAID, EU and/or other donor funding

Experience working with organisations in partnership arrangements

How to apply

Please upload a completed Application Form, CV and cover letter outlining your suitability for the role here.

Please note incomplete applications will not be considered for shortlisting.

Closing date is Friday, 28th August 2020 at 5pm

Please note that Self Help Africa Kenya advocates for equal opportunity and does not require applicants to pay any fee at whatever stage of the recruitment and selection process. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

Self Help Africa is committed to the highest possible standards of openness, transparency, and accountability in all its affairs and is completely against fraud, bribery, and corruption. All employees are bound by code of conduct, child protection and conflict of interest policies.

Any candidate offered a job with Self Help Africa will be expected to sign Self Help Africa’s Safeguarding Policies and Code of Conduct as an appendix to their contract of employment and agree to conduct themselves in accordance with the provisions of these documents.