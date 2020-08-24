Monday August 24, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta Government of intimidating elected leaders holding divergent political stands.

Ruto was speaking during the interdenominational prayers held at his home in Sugoi, Uasin Gishu County.

“There are many threats in the country, if you do this you will be taken to the DCI, if you do that you will be taken to EACC, if you associate yourself with a certain community you will be implicated in a case.”

“I was reminding you that the book of Revelation 21:8 says that liars, adulterers, idol worshippers and cowards will not see heaven,” stated Ruto.

He added that those who develop fear will miss out on the worldly things but see the kingdom of heaven and asked leaders to take caution.

Ruto thanked his allies for holding steady and standing firm despite constant threats from Uhuru’s Government.

Ruto also condemned police brutality following the arrest of three Senators, Cleophas Malala (Kakamega), Christopher Lang’at (Bomet) and Steve Lelegwe (Samburu).

This came after Ruto launched a scathing attack against ODM, accusing them of being Lords of Corruption and also questioned their intentions with the handshake.

The Kenyan DAILY POST