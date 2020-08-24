Monday, 24 August 2020 – Back in May, word got out that Citizen TV’s 10 over 10 presenter, Willis Raburu, who has changed his name to ‘Bazu’ after venturing into music, had parted ways with his sexy wife, Mary Prude.

Mary and Willis used to serve Kenyans hot couple goals but away from social media, their marriage was on the rocks.

According to reports, Willis got mad after his ex-wife confronted him over infidelity.

She couldn’t understand why he was chewing other women after losing their baby instead of comforting her.

The popular presenter kicked his wife out their matrimonial home in Lang’ata and she went to live with her parents in Thindigua Estate along Kiambu Road.

Mary Prude deactivated her Instagram page after divorcing Willis but she is back and enjoying life to the fullest.

Looking at her latest Instagram photos, there are all indications that she has moved on.

They say photos are worth a thousand words.

This sexy lass has clearly moved on.















The Kenyan DAILY POST